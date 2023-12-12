Meghan Markle's 'desperate' attempts to 'one-up' Princess Kate's charity work

Meghan Markle has been accused of trying to one-up Princess Kate's charity work with Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled a promotional video showing the impact of their Archewell Foundation over the past year. The one-minute clip spotlights the people and causes the non-profit supported in 2022.

Some found the timing of the video's release, just hours after Princess Kate shared footage of volunteering at a baby bank with her children, to be suspicious. Kate's involvement with the Windsor centre has received praise, fueling suggestions the Sussexes intended to redirect attention.

Kate's baby bank video portrayed the mom skillfully selecting donations alongside her helpful children, joking the youngest may be less of an assistance.

In the Archewell video, a glamorously dressed Meghan is seen hugging hundreds during charitable acts. While past updates have gone live in January, posting close to Kate's video raised questions online of whether it aimed to one-up the Princess' hard work.

"Desperately seeking attention,” remarked one social media user.

Another echoed: "You can bet anytime Catherine does something in public she does something to be seen seriously she still believes she has a greater voice."

However, not all reactions were critical. Supporters praised the couple's commitment to aiding others using their platform. One called them "remarkable souls" making good use of celebrity to help people.

One supporter penned: "Wonderful work! I’m proud of how they’re making good use of their celebrity to help others. It’s good to see the fruits of their labour. Well done."

Another agreed: "They’re so easy to love. So proud of these two remarkable souls!"