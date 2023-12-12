Meghan Markle's memoir: Why it might not gain readers' ‘respect'

 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Meghan Markle is rumored to be writing a tell-all memoir, but experts predict the big issues she might face in the way

There has been widespread speculation that Meghan Markle is considering writing a memoir to join husband Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

The rumors take birth from the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a four-book deal with Penguin Random House. As part of the deal, Prince Harry has penned his memoir Spare, followed by Meghan’s The Bench. Their third book is expected to be a wellness book, while the fourth is rumored to be a tell-all memoir by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

However, a royal author says the Duchess would face an important challenge in crafting an authentic telling of her story.

In remarks to Newsweek, Omid Scobie - who co-wrote 2020's Finding Freedom about the Sussexes' departure from royal duties - assessed what would be required for a successful memoir from Meghan.

According to Scobie, an author must present a "completely human" and “transparent” portrayal of themselves to “gain respect of the reader.”

He noted memoirs demand candidness, including potentially "embarrassing" details, rather than a "varnished image" the subject wishes to project. By this standard, Scobie believes Harry's book could prove more compelling since he "has always been a very candid man, candid man."

In comparison, Scobie referenced Meghan's "more curated take on what her image is and how it should be." This hints at the challenge she may face authentically recounting her experiences inside the royal family in a forthcoming book, if she chooses to publish one. 

