Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Bianca Censori longs for kids with Kanye West?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship fracture might be repaired if they welcome a child in their life

Photo Bianca Censori longs for kids with Kanye West?
Bianca Censori seemingly could not wait to welcome children with his seemingly estranged husband Kanye West.

The Australian architect is reportedly under a lot of stress as her one-year-long marriage with the Gold Digger crooner is seemingly crippling.

The rapper is soon approaching his first wedding anniversary with his new wife after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, but new disturbances are popping up in their married life.

According to The Mirror, a celebrity psychic and body language expert named Inbaal Honigman carried out a tarot reading for the couple.

It emerged in the reading that Bianca and Kanye have been under tons of "personal stresses" lately.

Honigman also revealed that the "5 of Swords" card was pointing towards an unheard voice in Bianca's “mind.” The expert went on to explain that the 28-year-old interior designer feels "alone, as if she's got no one to talk to.”

Lately, Bianca was spotted having the time of her life with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s three of four children during the Vultures album launch in Miami.

At the time, while showing support for her husband, Bianca cradled Chicago, Kanye West’s daughter.

