'Strong' Kate Middleton to 'punish' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'classy' way

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have allegedly supported author, Omid Scobie, to write another controversial book titled, ‘Endgame’ will face the wrath of Princess of Wales.

Brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies exclusively tells Fabulous: "The accusations made in the book are utterly absurd, but they will still ultimately have hurt Kate.

She then adds about Kate: "She won’t let that show though - she is a strong, powerful woman and she will keep calm and carry on. Responding to the claims only gives them attention, so Kate is carrying on with her life as normal.

"She is much like the Queen in that respect, stoic, she won’t show how upset she really is. She put on a brave face at the Royal Variety Show and at her Together at Christmas carol concert.

"In fact, Kate remains popular, she has the public’s support and while she is on the front pages of all the newspapers, it is all positive press, like her Strictly visit.

"It’s like she is unintentionally punishing them in her own classy way,” she added.