Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undermined Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'moaned' until Waleses get bad name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s constant cries have created troubles for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have constantly ‘moaned’ about their life in the UK over television and otherwise, have put a bad name to the Waleses.

Former royal correspondent for The Sun Charles Rae has now commented on the Sussex couple, calling them ‘ludicrous.’

Mr Rae said: “Oh it’s been a difficult couple of years really to be perfectly honest but this last few months, you’re absolutely right Stephen, it’s been particularly difficult for them given what Harry and Meghan continually do with their moaning about things and their life.

He tells GB News: “I mean it’s awful for them in their £11m home with their £100m Netflix contract - so it’s really hard for them at this time of year particularly.”

He added: “He’s got this ludicrous argument in my opinion that he cannot bring Lilibet and Archie and Meghan back to the UK because it’s far too dangerous.

“Well actually Harry, you actually live in probably one of the most criminally dangerous countries in the world and you know it’s a ridiculous argument in my view,” concluded Mr Rae.