 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'moaned' until Waleses get bad name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undermined Kate Middleton and Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have moaned until Waleses get bad name
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'moaned' until Waleses get bad name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s constant cries have created troubles for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have constantly ‘moaned’ about their life in the UK over television and otherwise, have put a bad name to the Waleses.

Former royal correspondent for The Sun Charles Rae has now commented on the Sussex couple, calling them ‘ludicrous.’

Mr Rae said: “Oh it’s been a difficult couple of years really to be perfectly honest but this last few months, you’re absolutely right Stephen, it’s been particularly difficult for them given what Harry and Meghan continually do with their moaning about things and their life.

He tells GB News: “I mean it’s awful for them in their £11m home with their £100m Netflix contract - so it’s really hard for them at this time of year particularly.”

He added: “He’s got this ludicrous argument in my opinion that he cannot bring Lilibet and Archie and Meghan back to the UK because it’s far too dangerous.

“Well actually Harry, you actually live in probably one of the most criminally dangerous countries in the world and you know it’s a ridiculous argument in my view,” concluded Mr Rae.

Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'hot and cold boyfriend' before William
Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'hot and cold boyfriend' before William
'Disrespectful' Prince Harry will be 'huge danger' if he wins security battle
'Disrespectful' Prince Harry will be 'huge danger' if he wins security battle
Sydney Sweeney shares haunting incident on 'Anyone But You' set
Sydney Sweeney shares haunting incident on 'Anyone But You' set
'Strong' Kate Middleton to 'punish' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'classy' way
'Strong' Kate Middleton to 'punish' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'classy' way
Jennifer Aniston gets honest about 'The Morning Show' steamy scene
Jennifer Aniston gets honest about 'The Morning Show' steamy scene
Prince Harry told to look for 'integrity': 'Who is he not suing right now?'
Prince Harry told to look for 'integrity': 'Who is he not suing right now?'
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: 'More than a fling'
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: 'More than a fling'
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon join hands with Chris Hemsworth for a new project
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon join hands with Chris Hemsworth for a new project
Bianca Censori longs for kids with Kanye West?
Bianca Censori longs for kids with Kanye West?
David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckham's' release
David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckham's' release
Jennifer Anniston reveals unseen texts with Matthew Perry on morning after death
Jennifer Anniston reveals unseen texts with Matthew Perry on morning after death
Stephen Colbert breaks silence after suffering ‘painful nights'
Stephen Colbert breaks silence after suffering ‘painful nights'