Prince Harry may lose his royal title next year, predicts psychic

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could lose his royal title next year, Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the "New or living Nostradamus" and his wife have predicted.



Speaking on YouTube livestream, per Daily Star, Craig claimed Prince Harry could be stripped of his royal title after the election next year.

Predicting that a dangerous period for Prince Harry is on the cards, the psychic said, "I don't think it'll be King Charles that will strip him of his title, I think it will be the British Government.”

"We have elections coming up in 2024, I can't see it doing any good for anybody's votes to strip anybody of a title at this stage. If he is stripped of a title, I don't think it would be until after the election."

Jane Hamilton-Parker, who is also a psychic, supported her husband’s claims, saying: "I can't see King Charles doing that, I think it's an inner circle who would suggest that."