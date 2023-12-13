Jamie Lynn clarified her stance after revealing Britney Spears' personal stories on 'I'm A Celebrity' reality show

Jamie Lynn breaks silence on spilling Britney Spears' secrets

Jamie Lynn Spears finally broke silence over sharing sister Britney Spears' secrets with her campmates in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Her comment comes after she quit the reality show following several breakdowns over missing her two children.

The tip is a first from Jamie’s side since she went public with the Toxic crooner’s embarrassing moment over losing an award to Christina Aguilera.

“'It's a real insight into Jamie's thinking around talking about Britney. She says that everyone in camp was talking about their families, so thought 'why should I not talk about mine?'" an insider revealed to The Sun.

The clarification comes after the 32-year-old singer shared how devastated Britney was when Christina won the 2000 Grammy Award for best new artist.



Calling Britney "the biggest star of that year," Jamie had said, "She worked her *** off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she's there and she's lost."