Prince William echoes Princess Diana’s legacy

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Prince William echoed his late mother Princess Diana’s legacy as the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to a homelessness charity.

The future king donned an apron as he joined the Christmas Party for the Passage charity, of which he is a patron.

The charity shared video of Prince William on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “We had a great time at our Client's Christmas Party yesterday!

“A special thank you to our Royal Patron, Prince William @KensingtonRoyal, who joined us to prepare and serve food, and meet with those we support.”

It continued, “We hope everyone had just as much festive fun as we did.”

Prince William reposted the video on his official Twitter handle.

William visited the charity without Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to a report by Daily Express, Prince William had previously spoken of the influence the charity has had on him since he was a young child, when his mother Princess Diana took him to see their work.

