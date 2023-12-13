One royal fan said, “I agree in part with the short lived period of Charles as King and William becoming king"

Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024

Royal fans have expressed their views to the predictions made by the 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus that Britain’s King Charles could be ‘forced’ to abdicate in 2024, and his younger son Prince Harry could become the King of England.



The New York Post shared the predictions in its report titled “Nostradamus’ 2024 predictions revealed — brace yourself for more war and famine.”

Also Read: ‘Driven out by force': King Charles could abdicate in 2024

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Nostradamus is losing credibility as Harry is very far away from becoming King.....what a joke.

“I agree in part with the short lived period of Charles as King and William becoming king. Then the end of the British Monarchy as the new generation has lost interest on those "fake fairytales of the past" and people today have so much entertainment through social media at the era of communication.”

Another said, “He makes no mention of King Charles or Harry. Just "King of the isles" and "Driven out by force". Could be the King of Tonga.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future predicted if they divorce

The third commented, “Harry as King. How funny. They would become a Republic before that.”

“No way Harry will become King!,” said the fourth royal fan.