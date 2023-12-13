George Clooney feels ‘slighted’ alongside Amal Clooney

George Clooney showed up with his wife Amal at the LA premiere of his new movie 'The Boys in the Boat'

George Clooney got real while speaking about his wife Amal Clooney’s impact on his fame.

The human rights lawyer stood alongside him at the LA premiere of his new film The Boys in the Boat as she donned an Atelier Versace gown in yellow and Cartier jewels.

"She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times,” said the 62 year-old actor.

Admitting that he feels “slighted” by the attention Amal gets, George joked, “I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."

The couple got married in 2014 and share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Moreover, George also talked about his iconic crime-thriller movie Ocean’s 11 and addressed the reports about its prequel which suggest that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might be playing his parents.

“'Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother?’ I've always thought that. Ryan Gosling is my father. Now when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly!” he exclaimed.