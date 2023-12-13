 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

George Clooney feels ‘slighted' alongside Amal Clooney

George Clooney showed up with his wife Amal at the LA premiere of his new movie 'The Boys in the Boat'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

George Clooney feels ‘slighted’ alongside Amal Clooney
George Clooney feels ‘slighted’ alongside Amal Clooney

George Clooney got real while speaking about his wife Amal Clooney’s impact on his fame.

The human rights lawyer stood alongside him at the LA premiere of his new film The Boys in the Boat as she donned an Atelier Versace gown in yellow and Cartier jewels.

"She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times,” said the 62 year-old actor.

Admitting that he feels “slighted” by the attention Amal gets, George joked, “I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."

The couple got married in 2014 and share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Moreover, George also talked about his iconic crime-thriller movie Ocean’s 11 and addressed the reports about its prequel which suggest that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might be playing his parents.

“'Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother?’ I've always thought that. Ryan Gosling is my father. Now when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly!” he exclaimed.

Prince William echoes Princess Diana's legacy
Prince William echoes Princess Diana's legacy
Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024
Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024
Hugh Grant gives brutal opinion on Timothee Chalamet's acting video
Hugh Grant gives brutal opinion on Timothee Chalamet's acting
Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations sans Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations sans Travis Kelce
'Brooklyn Nine Nine' stars break silence on Andre Braugher's death video
'Brooklyn Nine Nine' stars break silence on Andre Braugher's death
Matt Rife draws flak for 'beefing' with a six-year-old boy online
Matt Rife draws flak for 'beefing' with a six-year-old boy online
Prince Harry may lose his royal title next year, predicts psychic
Prince Harry may lose his royal title next year, predicts psychic
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future predicted if they divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future predicted if they divorce
‘Driven out by force': King Charles could abdicate in 2024 video
‘Driven out by force': King Charles could abdicate in 2024
Jamie Lynn breaks silence on spilling Britney Spears' secrets
Jamie Lynn breaks silence on spilling Britney Spears' secrets
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's 11' prequel?
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's 11' prequel?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are their own ‘worst enemies'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are their own ‘worst enemies'?