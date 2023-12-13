 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's words are ‘failing' to match action

Experts warn the words Prince Harry has been sharing are failing to match any action

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The topic arose after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new statement for Archewell impact.

Mr Smith believes there were financial issues that got exposed through the claims made.

For those unversed, Mr Smith feels, the couple is “not fully committed” to the cause.

Not to mention, their pledge to “show up, do good” has considerable “discrepancy”, Mr Smith added.

In his chat with Express UK, he also went as far as to say, “The core issue here is the apparent discrepancy between the public image and messaging of the couple.”

“Emphasising their commitment to 'show up' and contribute to important causes—and the perceived lack of tangible effort or involvement as evidenced by the limited number of events they have attended and the significant drop in donations to their foundation.”

He also warns, “This situation can create a narrative gap, where the public's expectations, based on the couple's statements and the goals of their foundation, are not matched by their actions or the outcomes of the foundation's work.”

Because “In the realm of PR and reputation management, consistency between messaging and action is crucial.”

Before concluding he also added, “When actions (or in this case, the lack thereof) contradict the message, it can lead to a loss of credibility and trust.”

