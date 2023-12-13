 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'

Experts warn Prince Harry’s time is near because he and Meghan Markle are coming undone in Hollywood

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to come undone, after many years in Hollywood.

This has been claimed by British author Mark Borkowski.

He began it all by saying, “Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after Endgame release: Heres why

According to GB News he also added, “I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand.”

Read More: Meghan Markle wants ‘part time reunion with Royal family

In the eyes of Mr Borkowski, “It can only go one or two ways. It can't stay where it is at the moment. Because it's clearly not working.”

Before concluding he also took another shot and added, “They're hinting their big plans ahead, but you know, we've heard that all before. So they have to deliver something now.”

Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry's charity suffers drop in donations
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry's charity suffers drop in donations
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?
Prince Harry's words are ‘failing' to match action video
Prince Harry's words are ‘failing' to match action
King Charles annoys royal staff with Christmas plan?
King Charles annoys royal staff with Christmas plan?
Prince William echoes Princess Diana's legacy
Prince William echoes Princess Diana's legacy
Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024
Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024
George Clooney feels ‘slighted' alongside Amal Clooney
George Clooney feels ‘slighted' alongside Amal Clooney
Hugh Grant gives brutal opinion on Timothee Chalamet's acting video
Hugh Grant gives brutal opinion on Timothee Chalamet's acting
Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations sans Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations sans Travis Kelce
'Brooklyn Nine Nine' stars break silence on Andre Braugher's death video
'Brooklyn Nine Nine' stars break silence on Andre Braugher's death
Matt Rife draws flak for 'beefing' with a six-year-old boy online
Matt Rife draws flak for 'beefing' with a six-year-old boy online