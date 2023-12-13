Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'

Experts warn Prince Harry’s time is near because he and Meghan Markle are coming undone in Hollywood

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to come undone, after many years in Hollywood.

This has been claimed by British author Mark Borkowski.

He began it all by saying, “Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after Endgame release: Heres why

According to GB News he also added, “I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand.”

Read More: Meghan Markle wants ‘part time reunion with Royal family

In the eyes of Mr Borkowski, “It can only go one or two ways. It can't stay where it is at the moment. Because it's clearly not working.”

Before concluding he also took another shot and added, “They're hinting their big plans ahead, but you know, we've heard that all before. So they have to deliver something now.”