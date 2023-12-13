Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named The Archewell Foundation's report the ‘Impact Report 2022-2023’

Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry’s charity suffers drop in donations

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over the annual report of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation, released on Tuesday.



Sharing the Daily Mail Online report on his X, formerly Twitter handle, the outspoken journalist just dropped a surprised emoji.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that donations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Archewell Foundation have plunged by $11 million in the past year.

They have released their charity's annual report and a glitzy promotional video showing their good works in 2023.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named it ‘Impact Report 2022-2023.’

At the end of its report, the charity says, “In this report, we have journeyed through the core work of The Archewell Foundation in 2023.

“As we reflect on the stories shared within these pages, we find inspiration in the resilience of individuals and the power of community to heal, connect, and uplift.”

It further said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, advisors and the communities we serve who make this work possible by turning compassion into action, each and every day.”