Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish, who got arrested last month (November 2023) on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Beverly Hills after performing at a show on Thanksgiving, has now been charged with DUI.

According to TMZ, her case was under review in the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, and they have now decided to charge the 43-year-old with driving under the influence of alcohol and the charge also includes, driving with a .08% BAC.

In November, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, it was reported that the comedian was placed in handcuffs for improper driving and stopping on a roadway but the publication reports that within 24 hours of getting arrested, Tiffany was already back on stage, where she also joked about her arrest.

During her show post-arrest, she quipped that God answered her prayers to give her a man in uniform.

However, she soon changed her tune as the actress has already been charged in another DUI case from January 2022 in Georgia.

Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted of needing to get help to learn balance and boundaries.

While lamenting her arrest on DUI, Tiffany vowed, "This will never happen again."