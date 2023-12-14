Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle to 'stay in power' with philanthropy career

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot progress with declining revenue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced loses on brand 'Archewell' due to various reasons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made a 'cheerful' tax return reading, causing a decline to 9m in their revenue.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk: "Archewell’s tax return did not make cheerful reading for a couple apparently so determined to be known as philanthropists.

"It is reported that they made a net loss of €674,000 and that there are only (currently) two donors. Surely a couple who have the important connections they expected to have could do better than that.

"There is reportedly widespread cynicism as to whether they actually have staying power.

"Harry and Meghan apparently give Archewell an hour a week of their time. This is surely pretty pathetic. What, one wonders, are they doing with the rest of it!"

He added: "The Sussexes have certainly made a lot of noise. Are they, to judge from the above, empty vessels. It certainly looks like it! They lost Spotify, Netflix may be next!"

