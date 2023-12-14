Sophie Wessex 'hurt' amid claims she did not help Meghan Markle: 'Blatantly untrue'

 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Wessex is seemingly upset Meghan Markle insinuates that she received no help from the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie, who is the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is shocked at that 'blatant' claim of Omid Scobie in his new book 'Endgame.

Insiders reveal: “Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice. Sophie found Meghan likeable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals."

Back in 2021, Sophie was also asked about Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview, wherein she denied speaking about the actress' 'racism' claims.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Sophie said: "Oprah who?" and "what interview?"

She added: "You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not this this country, anyway." Mr Scobie responded

