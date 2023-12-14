Besides Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift's bestie Selena Gomez also wished the singer on her Instagram

Gigi Hadid rejoices 'sister' Taylor Swift's birthday

Gigi Hadid wished Taylor Swift a very happy 34th birthday on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 28-year-old model shared a picture with the birthday girl, scooched alongside Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson Beard and Ashley Avignone.

“Happy T-Day!! Love you lonngg time sister,” Gigi wrote.

Besides her, another one of Taylor’s longtime besties Selena Gomez also gushed over her by sharing a sweet mirror selfie.

“Happy birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift. I love you,” wrote the Rare Beauty mogul.

In the picture, which was clicked last Friday after the two attended Ramy Youssef’s show, the Lover crooner can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Selena’s cheek.

On her birthday eve, Taylor also ditched Time magazine gala, despite being named their Person of the Year, to kickstart celebrations with Selena, Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

An insider privy to US Weekly also disclosed that her boyfriend Travis Kelce is “planning the best birthday ever” for his rock star girlfriend.

“He wants to throw the best party possible. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends there,” the source added.