Amid a string of SA allegations, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was set to launch family reality show with Hulu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' reality TV career faces major blow

Sean Diddy Combs’ family reality show went down in dumps amid sexual assault allegations.

According to sources quoted by Rolling Stone, Hulu has decided to drop the music executive’s contract for the project under James Corden’s production house.

The insider disclosed that Fulwell 73 was producing the series and that it was in its “nascent stages” as Diddy and his kids had already been spotted filming the episodes in Los Angeles and Miami.

An insider revealed to Page Six in March, “It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses - even the kids - and it will feature everyone.”

The update comes after the 54 year-old musician was hit with a string of sexual assault and rape allegations.



While the first victim to speak up, Cassie Ventura, settled the lawsuit with him, the case provoked several other women to come forward and share their stories.

One of the women named Joi Dickerson alleged that he drugged and raped her, and later threatened her with revenge porn, whereas, an anonymous petitioner claimed that he and his friend Aaron Hall “took turns raping her.”