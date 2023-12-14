Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoyed a night out in one of New York City's finest restaurants

Taylor Swift twins with Blake Lively for birthday dinner

Taylor Swift kicked off her birthday celebrations alongside Blake Lively.

The pop star rang in the festivities by enjoying a night out with her gal pals like the Gossip Girl alum and Gigi Hadid.

Popping out a black SUV, the two were making their way to posh restaurant Freemans before heading to The Box nightclub.

Taylor was seen rocking a Clio Peppiatt minidress, decorated with a night scenery, worth $2,335. She elevated the look with a silver necklace and studs while carrying a black fur coat on her arms.

Twinning and holding hands with the birthday girl, Blake donned a black leather dress with leather boots.

On the other, Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce remains absent from her birthday hangouts as he’s busy planning the “the best party” ever, according to insiders privy to US Weekly.

“He’s pulling out all the stops. Travis wants to throw the best party possible. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends there,” the source added.

Another tipster told Daily Mail, “They are going to take their romance all over the world. He is very excited to make her feel like a princess.”