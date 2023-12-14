Trevor Noah set to return as GRAMMYs 2024 host

Trevor Noah previously hosted 63rd, 64th and 65th GRAMMYs Awards

Trevor Noah revealed a major gig for next year as he's set to host GRAMMYs 2024.



The 39 year-old comedian made the announcement on the latest episode of his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, “I'm excited about that! It’s a lot of fun.”

He added: “I enjoy the GRAMMYs because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

It should be noted that Trevor will be returning as the front liner a fourth time now as he previously hosted 63rd, 64th and 65th GRAMMYs Awards.

His confirmation comes almost after a month the nominations were announced for the upcoming ceremony.

With Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét entertaining seven nominations, SZA turned out to be year's most-nominated artist with her name popping in nine categories.

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift made it to six categories.

Alongside Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.