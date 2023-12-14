 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be allowed to ‘voice out’ their ‘misgivings’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be allowed to speak about their lives and choose their path as per their own desire and will.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently received support from Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela amid the ongoing Endgame scandal.

Speaking with BBC, Ndileka said the California based couple, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, should be allowed to “voice out whatever their misgivings are.”

“I believe that Harry and Meghan had to find their own voice, in a similar way that granddad had to find his own voice when he had to run away from an arranged marriage,” the social activist said.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir

“So they should be given, like any other person, room to voice out whatever their misgivings are,” she added.

Ndileka said that she cannot speak to whether Sussex’s children, Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, have been “discriminated” against within the royal family.

She said, “I don't have first-hand information of that. However, I can say that he should be allowed to voice out whatever it is that he wants to voice out and to choose his own path.”

"Had granddad not chosen his own path when he ran away from an arranged marriage, we would not have the South Africa that we talk about today.

"So people should be allowed to present different journeys and should be allowed to walk different journeys in life."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity'
Sophie Turner lets a song do the talking about divorce with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner lets a song do the talking about divorce with Joe Jonas
Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult' video
Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult'
Drake and Camila Cabello spotted getting cozy - watch video
Drake and Camila Cabello spotted getting cozy - watch
George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'
George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'
Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry video
Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry
King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking' video
King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'
Kardashians cancel Christmas card tradition, fans think THIS is the reason
Kardashians cancel Christmas card tradition, fans think THIS is the reason
Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham's alleged mistress
Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham's alleged mistress