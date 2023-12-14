Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be allowed to ‘voice out’ their ‘misgivings’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be allowed to speak about their lives and choose their path as per their own desire and will.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently received support from Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela amid the ongoing Endgame scandal.

Speaking with BBC, Ndileka said the California based couple, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, should be allowed to “voice out whatever their misgivings are.”

“I believe that Harry and Meghan had to find their own voice, in a similar way that granddad had to find his own voice when he had to run away from an arranged marriage,” the social activist said.

“So they should be given, like any other person, room to voice out whatever their misgivings are,” she added.

Ndileka said that she cannot speak to whether Sussex’s children, Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, have been “discriminated” against within the royal family.

She said, “I don't have first-hand information of that. However, I can say that he should be allowed to voice out whatever it is that he wants to voice out and to choose his own path.”

"Had granddad not chosen his own path when he ran away from an arranged marriage, we would not have the South Africa that we talk about today.

"So people should be allowed to present different journeys and should be allowed to walk different journeys in life."