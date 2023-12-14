 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Emotional' King Charles eager to make peace with son Prince Harry

King Charles finds it hard to imagine repairing relationship with his estranged son Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Emotional’ King Charles eager to make peace with son Prince Harry
'Emotional’ King Charles eager to make peace with son Prince Harry

King Charles know it is hard for him to repair relationship with estranged son, Prince Harry, but still wants to welcome him back in the Royal family fold.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Tom Bower shed light on the inner turmoil faced by Charles as he contends with the fallout from the actions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Bower told OK! Magazine that Charles is wrestling with the difficult decision to distance himself from Harry, unlike the more assertive stance taken by his elder son, Prince William.

"For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic,” he said. “The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage; it’s hard to imagine how to repair it.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy

“But I’m sure that the King would like a solution,” the expert said before noting how Charles, as an emotional man, is deeply affected by the rift.

Despite the complexities of the situation, winning over Charles may be easier for Harry than anticipated, Bower suggested, saying, "I think Charles is an emotional man.”

“He’s only got two sons, and he was pretty close to Harry. I think winning Charles over is very easy for Harry because Charles wants to be won over,” he added.

“He wants forgiveness and he wants to have a relationship with his son. But it’s far too complicated."

Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Trevor Noah set to return as GRAMMYs 2024 host video
Trevor Noah set to return as GRAMMYs 2024 host
Taylor Swift twins with Blake Lively for birthday dinner
Taylor Swift twins with Blake Lively for birthday dinner
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' reality TV career faces major blow
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' reality TV career faces major blow
Ben Affleck spills on Jennifer Lopez's fan encounters video
Ben Affleck spills on Jennifer Lopez's fan encounters
Andre Braugher's upcoming Netlfix drama left in a pickle video
Andre Braugher's upcoming Netlfix drama left in a pickle
Gigi Hadid rejoices 'sister' Taylor Swift's birthday
Gigi Hadid rejoices 'sister' Taylor Swift's birthday
Leonardo DiCaprio dating ex Kate Moss' sister?
Leonardo DiCaprio dating ex Kate Moss' sister?
Selena Gomez gushes over 'goddess' Taylor Swift on her birthday
Selena Gomez gushes over 'goddess' Taylor Swift on her birthday
Tom Cruise finds love in ex-wife of a Russian tycoon
Tom Cruise finds love in ex-wife of a Russian tycoon
Irina Shayk celebrates Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea's 'Maestro' premiere
Irina Shayk celebrates Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea's 'Maestro' premiere
Sophie Wessex 'hurt' amid claims she did not help Meghan Markle: 'Blatantly untrue'
Sophie Wessex 'hurt' amid claims she did not help Meghan Markle: 'Blatantly untrue'