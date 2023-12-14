Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have currently been on damage control mode, due to their recent slew of failed attempts.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta’ against them

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by an inside source close to Express UK.

This source revealed that the Sussexes held a number of crisis talks once their popularity started dipping, post Endgame and its consequences.

The insider started everything off by saying, “There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them.”

Currently “there have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family.”

One such example of this is the fact that “both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand.”

“Then the focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family.”

The source also added, “To add salt to the wounds, the actress playing Kate Middleton was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing.”