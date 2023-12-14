 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta' against them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have currently been on damage control mode, due to their recent slew of failed attempts.

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta’ against them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta’ against them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have allegedly gone into panic mode after suffering from a series of failed endeavors.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by an inside source close to Express UK.

This source revealed that the Sussexes held a number of crisis talks once their popularity started dipping, post Endgame and its consequences.

The insider started everything off by saying, “There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them.”

Currently “there have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family.”

One such example of this is the fact that “both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand.”

“Then the focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family.”

The source also added, “To add salt to the wounds, the actress playing Kate Middleton was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing.”

Bianca Censori DONE being Kanye West's ‘silent muse' like Kim Kardashian video
Bianca Censori DONE being Kanye West's ‘silent muse' like Kim Kardashian
Chris Pratt on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Beauty queen'
Chris Pratt on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Beauty queen'
Tom Brady sets sights on blonde model after Irina Shayk romance
Tom Brady sets sights on blonde model after Irina Shayk romance
Adam Driver gets honest about Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars'
Adam Driver gets honest about Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars'
'Love Actually' director reveals even more regrets about the film
'Love Actually' director reveals even more regrets about the film
Ines de Ramon ‘quietly supporting' Brad Pitt as he struggles to mend bond with kids video
Ines de Ramon ‘quietly supporting' Brad Pitt as he struggles to mend bond with kids
'Stranger Things' creator reveals cast list for season 5 episode 1
'Stranger Things' creator reveals cast list for season 5 episode 1
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are making brands run ‘far' away
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are making brands run ‘far' away
'Emotional' King Charles eager to make peace with son Prince Harry
'Emotional' King Charles eager to make peace with son Prince Harry
Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Trevor Noah set to return as GRAMMYs 2024 host video
Trevor Noah set to return as GRAMMYs 2024 host
Taylor Swift twins with Blake Lively for birthday dinner
Taylor Swift twins with Blake Lively for birthday dinner