Thursday, December 14, 2023
Prince Harry's pal recalls party where he 'hurled girls' and 'shocked' party goers

Prince Harry's old pal Henry Somerset, the Duke of Beaufort has shared memoires of the Prince's teenage years

A former royal friend has shared a story about Prince Harry's wild behavior at a pool party when he was younger.

Henry Somerset, the Duke of Beaufort, recalled a 18th birthday bash he attended with Harry at Badminton country mansion around 20 years ago.

According to Somerset, the party involved "rather awkward teenagers" who were uncomfortable socializing. However, Harry reportedly stunned guests when he began throwing girls into the swimming pool without warning. At first the crowd was shocked, but soon broke into laughter at Harry's antics.

“He came to Badminton about 20 years ago for the 18th birthday of my niece and this was held around a large circular swimming pool which my father had just built. It was a gathering of rather awkward teenagers… and they were not really comfortable talking to each other," recalled the Duke, per The Standard.

He quipped, “But then suddenly Harry picked up one of the girls without any explanation and hurled her into the pool. Initially everyone was a bit shocked, but then there were roars of laughter. Perhaps he wasn’t particularly accustomed with such success from his jokes.”

“He then proceeded to pick up another one, and then another girl, and then another girl, and he was rather like a truck driver heaving bags of coal onto the back of a lorry before solemnly going back to pick up another one,” he added. “Luckily my father’s butler was there and grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and took him away.”

Harry has been candid about his wild past in his memoir Spare. He admitted to experimenting with drugs as a depressed 17-year-old, using cannabis and later trying cocaine as well. 

