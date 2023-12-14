 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult'

Prince Harry has allegedly been facing a vast amount of homesickness now that he’s away from the UK

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has allegedly started to feel incredibly homesick and life is allegedly starting to become very difficult for him.

All of this has been shared by relationship expert Louella Alderson.

Her claims about Prince Harry’s apparent loneliness has been brought to light in a chat with The Mirror.

She started by saying, “It's possible that Harry may feel a sense of loneliness during the holiday season, especially if he is house-hunting in the UK and has a desire to spend Christmas in the UK this year.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta against them

He also added, “Being homesick and missing British traditions and celebrations could make the holiday periods more difficult for him.”

“However, it's likely that he will have the support of Meghan and their children, as well as their close friends in America.”

In reference to that, she concluded by saying, “If the people around Harry know he feels like this, they might put in extra effort to make him feel loved and at home in America during the holiday season.”

