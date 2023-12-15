Sophie Turner lets a song do the talking about divorce with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas called it quits after four years of marriage and two kids together

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner used an interesting method to express her feelings about her breakup.

The 27-year-old posted a screenshot on her Instagram story this week of the song All I Ever Asked by Rachel Chinouriri playing on Spotify.

While Turner did not include a caption, the lyrics seem to capture heartbreak and longing after a split. They discuss keeping feelings inside and wanting just a little more effort from an ex.

Chinouriri later confirmed the song is about wanting respect and not settling in a relationship.

The lyrics go: “Never know if you’re sorry for what you said / For all I know you adore me / But kept it all inside your head. Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you … Nothing compares to the trouble that I’ve been through.”

Turner's cryptic post came as her divorce from Joe Jonas, 34, is ongoing after they announced their split in September. The divorce proceedings have been messy, with disagreements over custody of their two young daughters.

While moving forward with her divorce, Turner seems to be finding comfort in romantic relationships again. She has been casually dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29.

The two have been spotted kissing publicly in Paris and London over the past few months, showing their bond is progressively getting closer.