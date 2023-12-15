 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced setbacks this past year that has experts analyzing what's next for the couple in Hollywood.

2023 proved difficult as their projects failed to find success. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared her thoughts on GB News about the Sussexes' future prospects.

“It has been a bad year,” minted Schofield, adding, “And I feel like we would have a completely different opinion of them if they spent the same amount of time at concerts, you know, publicly."

Schofield remarked that Meghan and Harry would be seen differently if they spent more time at charitable events, instead of just one major event per year.

“To me, it's like, you're not Santa Claus. You can't work one day a year at Invictus, and then want us all to admire your charitable contributions," Schofield remarked.

“If we saw them out and about more under the radar… even just the way that Kate will randomly drop off things to baby banks that we don't know about," she added.

As Los Angeles residents, Schofield said Meghan and Harry need to focus more on domestic issues.

“They need to think more about other people and they really need to focus more on people hurting in the States because that's where they live now," Schofield explained. "And I think that maybe, perhaps that could turn people's opinions around about them."

“But also they've got to let go of their animosity toward the British royal family," she added. "We absolutely adore the British royal family.”

