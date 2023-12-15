Madonna gets fans flak after her performance was reportedly delayed for hours

Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund’

Global pop icon Madonna was under fire after she started her Celebration tour reportedly three hours late in New York City on Wednesday, leaving the fans sulking.



The Grammy winner was supposed to hit the stage at 8:30 pm. However, the outcry started when the Hung Up singer appeared at 11 pm, per Page Six.

After a long delay, furious fans took to social media to vent their anger. The aforementioned outlet assorted the following comments.

“I don’t give a **** if you’re Madonna,” one concertgoer added. “If you’re 3 hours late, you’re just **** rude.”

Another added, “Concert supposed to start at 8:30. Madonna started at 11 pm. Whole arena chanting **** at her lateness. Great show but went way too late.”

Someone else said, “2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW.”

“I love Madonna but it’s really **** up how she’s literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us,” added another.

Meanwhile, an insider knowledgeable about the situation told the outlet that a tech issue caused the delay, leading the Queen of Pop to be late for an hour.

However, when Madonna appeared on stage with her electrifying performance, some fans were prompted to forgive the delay.

“She was AMAZING tonight—late but made up for it!” one fan wrote.

A second tweeted, “Madonna showed UP at Barclays tonight,” adding, “Late as *** but she did the thing.”