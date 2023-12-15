 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Mason Hughes

Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks

Jennifer Aniston's remarks about the intimacy coordinators come under the scanner

Mason Hughes

Friday, December 15, 2023

Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks

Recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed she did not enlist the help of an intimacy coordinator for her racy scene with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show. However, the internet did not appreciate her opinion.

In a chat with Variety, the Friends star said, "Having Mimi (director) there, you're protected."

She continued, "I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always – I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?' It was also very choreographed."

Adding, "That's the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don't prepare."

The Emmy winner doubled down on her choice, saying, "They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?' They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'

"We're seasoned – we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there," the 54-year-old stated.

After the interview aired, netizens were up in arms over Jennifer's remarks on the intimacy coordinators.

"Where someone asks if you're okay' is such a minimising and disrespectful description of what an intimacy coordinator actually does," one fan shared.

Another commented, "I feel like everyone is missing that intimacy coordinators aren't just there for the comfort of the actors."

"It's everyone on set. I'm glad she was comfortable without an intimacy coordinator, but there are other people involved who should also be comfortable in their workplace," a third added.

