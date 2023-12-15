Royal Family branded embarrasing for 'weighing guests' on Christmas

Royal Family branded inappropriate due to Christmas time habit

The Royal Family is branded politically incorrect for an unusual tradition for their Christmas guests.

According to Miranda Holder, the family has a strange tradition of weighing their guests.

“Okay so this is one of the more unusual Royal Christmas traditions," Holder shared on TikTok. "We do love a bit of royal etiquette and eccentricity, particularly around Christmas time.”

“But they have one Royal Christmas tradition that’s a little bit unusual, and definitely these days not very politically correct. They weigh their guests. Yes, you heard that correctly. They weigh their guests.

“Food features heavily in the royal Christmas schedule, so the Queen thought it would be amusing to carry this tradition on," noted Holder. “Apparently, if you’ve put on 1.4 kilograms you’ve had a really good time.”

This comes as the family is scheduled to celebrate the festivities in Sandringham.