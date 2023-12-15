Swift paid homage to her 'Midnights' album by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern

Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed pop sensation, who has been named Time's Person of the Year and the fifth most influential woman in the world, turned 34 on December 13, 2023.

The songstress celebrated her special occasion in style as she shared an inside look into her star-studded birthday party on Instagram.

Taking to social media site the pop sensation shared a picture of a cake-cutting ceremony from her birthday party, which featured her surrounded by friends.

The picture showed the Midnight hitmaker rocking in a mini dress as she was joined by her best friend Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and many other celebrities.

However, one notable person, who was missing from her birthday bash picture was her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who appeared to have missed her birthday party.



Taylor captioned her post, "Can't believe this year ... actually... happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

Swift appeared to pay homage to her Midnights album for the night by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern.

Lively stayed on theme in a black leather midi with a towering pair of Christian Louboutin laced-up boots.