 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash

Swift paid homage to her 'Midnights' album by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 15, 2023

Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swifts star studded birthday bash
Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash 

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed pop sensation, who has been named Time's Person of the Year and the fifth most influential woman in the world, turned 34 on December 13, 2023.

The songstress celebrated her special occasion in style as she shared an inside look into her star-studded birthday party on Instagram.

Taking to social media site the pop sensation shared a picture of a cake-cutting ceremony from her birthday party, which featured her surrounded by friends.

The picture showed the Midnight hitmaker rocking in a mini dress as she was joined by her best friend Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and many other celebrities.

However, one notable person, who was missing from her birthday bash picture was her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who appeared to have missed her birthday party.

Taylor captioned her post, "Can't believe this year ... actually... happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

Swift appeared to pay homage to her Midnights album for the night by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern. 

Lively stayed on theme in a black leather midi with a towering pair of Christian Louboutin laced-up boots.

Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event
'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event
Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?
Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?
Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings
Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
Prince Harry branded a ‘lonely' man with no way home video
Prince Harry branded a ‘lonely' man with no way home
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement