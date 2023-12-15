 
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's ‘The Crown' counterpart talks explosively of ‘frigid weirdo' Prince William

The actor playing Prince Harry in 'The Crown' has made some explosive claims against his on-screen brother Prince William

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 15, 2023

File Footage

The actor currently playing Prince Harry in 'The Crown' has just made some shocking allegations and claims against his on-screen brother Prince William.

All of this has been said and done in some of the last episodes of the series.

In it, Prince William is seen preparing for his send-off to St Andrews, and Prince Harry gifts him some things for personal protection, right in front of the Queen.

He even says, “because accidents do happen… you'll all be thanking me later.”

He also branded his older brother a “frigid weirdo” in one of the scenes and added, “University is just s** - with books. Get stuck in.”

“Sire some illegitimate bastards and alter the lines of succession. Or swallow some hallucinogenic mushrooms and have a fistfight with the local oiks.”

“Anything. Just promise me you'll try not to be so repressed, responsible and boring,” the spare to the throne of Britain also added in this Netflix production.

This is because the on-screen Prince Harry believed, “If you want to be treated like everyone else - you've got to act like everyone else. What are you so scared of? Go mad!”

