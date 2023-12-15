Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes

Princess Charlene’s son shows off his overwhelming affection for mom in new family portrait

The next heir apparent of the Monaco throne shows off the love he has for his mother, in a new family portrait, ahead of Christmas.

The post has been shared by the official Monaco Instagram account and is their official Christmas card for the public.

The picture showcases the Royal Family highlighting family unity, and a caption that reads, “The Prince Palace invites you to discover the Christmas photo of the princely family.”

In the picture, Princess Charlene can be seen in a copper-colored cowl next dress made of velvet.

The Princess’ son and heir apparent can also be seen leaning into his mother’s chest in a show of affection and right alongside him is his twin sister as well as their father, Prince Albert of Monaco.



The Prince appears to have one hand on his daughter’s shoulders, and another on his wife’s back, and while both father and son are visible decked out in a suit and bow tie, the women of the Royal Family sit matching in velvet dresses and gowns.

This picture came shortly after Princess Charlene began upping her public appearances.

