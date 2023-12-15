 
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed

King Charles is said to be 'desperate' to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Meghan Markle, Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to surprise King Charles as the royal couple are preparing their emotional plan with Archie and Lilibet for the Christmas.

According to a report by Daily Express, the California-based royals are planning to reach out to King Charles over the festive period and their gift to the monarch is 'reconciliation.'

Also Read: Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts'

The Page Six, per Daily Express UK, citing "well-placed source", reported: "Harry and Meghan’s new strategy is reconciliation."

The publication claimed the Spare author is planning to reach out to King Charles, along with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from their Montecito mansion.

In a surprise move for King Charles, Prince Harry and his family are planning a video call to King Charles at Christmas as part of their “reconciliation” strategy.

Read More: King Charles 'reluctant' to meet Prince Harry as Duke reaches out for reconciliation

The new claims came amid reports King Charles is 'reluctant' to meet Prince Harry, who wants to mend differences with the royals after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.

