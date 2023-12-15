 
Friday, December 15, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry warned he's getting ‘overexposed' in the US

Experts are showcasing fears around Prince Harry’s growing overexposure, and simultaneous lack of performance

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been issued a grave warning in regards to his future and the dangers that come with being ‘overexposed’ and ‘not working’

Talk TV presenter Kevin O’Sullivan started the conversation in response to the Sussexes’ yearly closing balance, for the Archewell Foundation.

Referencing this dwindling profit base, Mr O’Sullivan chalked it all up to a lack of ample donations.

Speaking of the couple he even went as far as to say, “These two people, they need to change their game, somehow or other because it isn't working is it?”

Read More: Prince Harrys ‘The Crown counterpart talks explosively of ‘frigid weirdo Prince William

Panellist and journalist JJ Anisiobi also chimed in, in agreement, and agreed on the need to ‘change things’ before they Sussexes end up becoming “massively over-exposed.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity foundation Archewell has seen a dip of over £8.8million (11 million dollars), as compared to 2021 to 2022.

