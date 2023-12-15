 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles ‘desperate' to reunite with estranged son Prince Harry

King Charles wants to reconcile with Prince Harry despite his public attacks against Royal family

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

King Charles has no intention to cut his estranged son, Prince Harry, loose as he still hopes for a reconnection with his rebellious son.

Amid ongoing royal racism row following release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, it has been claimed that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be stripped off of their royal titles.

Writing for The Times, Melaine Phillips penned that there are near to no chances King Charles would agree to take away Harry and Meghan’s titles.

The expert delved into Charles’ relationship with his son, he shared with late Princess Diana, and wrote that he is “desperate” to welcome him back in his life.

"Although the Sussexes' behavior has made an accommodation with them currently impossible, the King will almost certainly not want to cut Harry loose altogether,” Phillips penned.

“He will, surely, desperately want Harry to return to him and this is entirely possible,” she said, adding that the monarch is ''too emotionally attached'' to his son to take away his titles.

"The call for them to lose their royal titles isn’t surprising," the writer continued. "Justice demands no less. Justice, however, is not the only consideration."

"Stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles really would be to slam the door on them forever," she added. "Some may say that, considering what they’ve done, this is exactly what should happen."

