Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince George, Prince Louis happy to let Princess Charlotte take ‘center stage'

Prince George and Prince Louis support their spirited sister, Princess Charlotte, as she takes the forefront

Friday, December 15, 2023

Princess Charlotte, like her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, loves playing sports more than dressing up in fancy clothes.

However, the little Princess is starting to stand out from her brothers, who are happy to let her take “center stage,” an insider told Life & Style.

Speaking on how Charlotte takes after her “very competitive” mother, the insider said Kate Middleton “sees a lot of herself in Charlotte, who never sits on the sidelines. She always wants to jump right in.”

Insider said the eight-year-old “has had several opportunities to show just how ready for duty she is.” Hence, “this summer is Charlotte’s coming out party, in a way,” the insider revealed.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if we start to see Charlotte by Kate’s side at more events,” the insider said.

And as Charlotte sets to embrace her emerging role, her brothers, George and Louis, “won’t complain about Charlotte getting special attention.”

Spilling the reason, the insider said it is because Charlotte “actually enjoys the walkabouts, while they’re happy to stay home.”

