Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for 'trashing' the royals after phone hacking verdict

Piers Morgan is bashing Prince Harry for 'trashing' the royals and making millions after phone hacking verdict said Morgan knew about the hacking

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Piers Morgan is bashing Prince Harry for trashing the royals and making millions after phone hacking verdict said Morgan knew about the hacking
Piers Morgan is bashing Prince Harry for 'trashing' the royals and making millions after phone hacking verdict said Morgan knew about the hacking

Piers Morgan gave a defiant statement outside his London home, addressing the ruling in Prince Harry’s phone hacking case which said that he knew about the hacking during his time as editor of the Daily Mirror.

Morgan says only one article during his editorship was potentially gathered unlawfully, but he had no knowledge of how the information was obtained.

The former tabloid editor strenuously denied any involvement in phone hacking, saying he’s "never hacked a phone or told anyone else to hack a phone"

Morgan said no evidence had been produced to prove the allegations against him. He also questioned why he was not called as a witness in the trial brought against Mirror Group Newspapers by Prince Harry.

In his statement, Morgan labeled some witnesses in the case "liars," including author Omid Scobie and Alastair Campbell. He took aim at their credibility and motivations, calling Scobie a "fantasist."

Morgan also criticized lawyers for not challenging claims made about his editorship during the trial.

Much of Morgan's statement focused on slamming Prince Harry for 'trashing' the Royal Family. He said: "Prince Harry's outrage about the media intrusion into the private lives of the Royal Family is only matched by his own ruthless, greedy and hypocritical enthusiasm for doing it himself."

"It is hard to imagine more appalling behaviour than that," he added. 

