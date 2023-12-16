Victoria says that the reason behind the success of 'Spice Girls' was not their talent but hard work

Victoria Beckham reveals husband David Beckham has never seen her real eye brows

Victoria Beckham has recently stunned her fans by revealing that her husband of 24 years, David Beckham, has never seen her real eyebrows because she always wears makeup.

The 49-year-old songstress who rose to fame in the 90s has made glamour a part of her life. In addition to carrying her passion in her home life, she has also turned it into a successful business, as she runs a fashion brand by her own name Victoria Beckham Beauty.

According to Fox News, Victoria appeared in an interview with Allure and talked about the fashion brand.

She said, "I’m obsessed with brows — my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows … Makeup is my thing. Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art."

When asked if she remembers the last time she fought with David, the former Spice Girls member said, "Me and David? The last thing we fought about? I might have to come back to you on that because I can’t remember the last time we fought."

She also revealed how she learned to sing, saying, "I always had to work very hard just to be okay at anything," adding that hard work was the reason behind her girl band's success.