Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence

The update comes after new video evidence surfaced from the night of Michael B Jordan's car crash earlier this month

File Footage

LA police has intensified its investigation into Michael B Jordan's car crash earlier this month.



The law enforcement officers took the action after new video evidence shows the Creed star ramming his Blue Ferrari into a vehicle parked at Sunset Boulevard on December 2.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently focused on confirming if it was the 36 -year-old star behind the wheel or not.

TMZ reports that if the LAPD discovers any "criminal culpability" in their investigation, prosecutors may pursue criminal charges.

The newfound information emerged after footage showed a red and a blue Ferrari allegedly racing on the night of the incident.

Tenshi Angel, the driver of the red Ferrari, spoke to Entertainment Tonight, stating he was simply "vibing out" to music when the blue Ferrari approached.

Initially, officials asserted that there were no indications of foul play or evidence of driving under the influence when they initially responded to the scene.

As a result of the incident, the blue Ferrari’s right fender was ripped off and one of the tires was located multiple yards behind the car whereas Michael and his friend remained unharmed.