Cardi B broke down during her Instagram live session while talking about her recent split from Offset

Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'

Cardi B recently broke down while talking about her breakup with Offset.

The 31 year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, delivered a message for her estranged husband during an Instagram live session.

While refraining from showing her face, Cardi said: “A m***a f**)a will play in your f*****g face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say.”

She furiously added: “This m***a f**ka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident."

Cardi addressed the Migos rapper and said that she didn't do anything on Thursday while he was enjoying his star-studded birthday party.

“He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most,” she said.

Cardi became more emotional and expressed how she's been holding back when it comes to "sparing" Offset and continued to curse him for not taking her seriously.

"After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**,” she said while crying.