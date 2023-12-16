Matthew Perry released his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' last year

Matthew Perry’s cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt

Matthew Perry’s cause of death made everyone jump into his memoir as they looked for clues leading to the actor's untimely demise.

The curiosity comes after the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the Friends alum died of acute effects of ketamine on October 28.

Matthew was on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.

In his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the comedic star talked about the rehab treatment he got in Switzerland in which he mentioned his opinion about ketamine infusion therapy.

“It’s not for me,” he penned as he continued recalling how it would make him feel like taking “a giant exhale” and “dying.”

He explained further explained that he was getting the treatments from the synthetic form of ketamine because "it eases pain" and "helps with depression."

Matthew also jokingly wrote that the drug should have been called "Matty" because it "has his name written all over it."

The actor, who was reportedly sober for 19 months, had still been undergoing the therapy in the weeks leading to his death in October.