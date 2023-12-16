Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly started dating in September

Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?

As Taylor Swift wraps up her birthday celebrations without Travis Kelce, a body language expert has weighed in on their current relationship dynamics.

The pop star turned 34 on December 13 and went out for dinner with celebrity pals like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz, at Freemans Restaurant in New York.

Taylor ended the night at a Manhattan nightclub named The Box as she partied with her friends without the NFL star.

Read More: Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash

Speaking to The Mirror, a body language expert Judi James analyzed the Lover crooner's persona and said: "Taylor’s body language is sending out intriguingly mixed signals here, and it’s all down to two very potent but contrasting cues or tells.”

The expert also pointed out her “one raised brow” and claims that she’s trying to send out a message of having fun.

“It’s a slightly naughty-looking gesture and one that acts as a tie-sign with the viewer, meaning she looks like she’s also sharing the fun with her fans," she claimed.

Contrary to the opinion, before her birthday a week an insider told US Weekly that Travis is “planning the best party” for Taylor.

“He is pulling out all the stops. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends there,” the source had claimed.