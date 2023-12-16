 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly started dating in September

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Is Taylor Swift sending mixed signals to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?

As Taylor Swift wraps up her birthday celebrations without Travis Kelce, a body language expert has weighed in on their current relationship dynamics.

The pop star turned 34 on December 13 and went out for dinner with celebrity pals like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz, at Freemans Restaurant in New York.

Taylor ended the night at a Manhattan nightclub named The Box as she partied with her friends without the NFL star.

Read More: Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash

Speaking to The Mirror, a body language expert Judi James analyzed the Lover crooner's persona and said: "Taylor’s body language is sending out intriguingly mixed signals here, and it’s all down to two very potent but contrasting cues or tells.”

The expert also pointed out her “one raised brow” and claims that she’s trying to send out a message of having fun.

“It’s a slightly naughty-looking gesture and one that acts as a tie-sign with the viewer, meaning she looks like she’s also sharing the fun with her fans," she claimed.

Contrary to the opinion, before her birthday a week an insider told US Weekly that Travis is “planning the best party” for Taylor.

“He is pulling out all the stops. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends there,” the source had claimed.

Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case video
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case video
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence video
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance video
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance