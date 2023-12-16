Queen Camilla receives praise for her proactive engagement in support of sexual abuse victims

Queen Camilla has power make ‘people squirm’ unlike Queen Elizabeth

Queen Camilla, known for her progressive and modern approach to her royal duties, has received praise for her proactive engagement in support of sexual abuse victims during her visit to Kenya last month.

This marked a significant departure from the traditional royal engagements often associated with the late Queen Elizabeth’s era.

A renowned royal expert Marlene Koenig and a royal historian commended Camilla for her willingness to address issues that may challenge societal norms.

Notably, Queen Camilla's meeting with sexual abuse victims in Kenya made a powerful statement, emphasizing her commitment to making a difference.

"Queen Camilla is undertaking engagements that are closely aligned with her own interests," Koenig stated. "She has been a long-time advocate for sexual abuse victims and has continued this advocacy in Kenya by meeting with survivors.”

“For the late Queen, it might have involved tea with a group of ladies,” the expert added. “However, times have changed.”

“Queen Camilla is unafraid to take on engagements that might make some people uncomfortable. Her support for and meetings with sexual abuse victims send a powerful message."

The royal historian also praised Queen Camilla for her modern approach, which contrasts with the more traditional roles often associated with the British monarchy.

"Unlike the late Queen, Queen Camilla is undertaking engagements that might make some people squirm," the historian remarked.

"Her support for and meetings with sexual abuse victims represent a powerful statement of her commitment to creating a more compassionate and inclusive society."