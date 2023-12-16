How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle 

Kate Middleton secures public trust by maintaining controversy-free approach, expert

Kate Middleton wins the popularity game in the royal family by keeping away from controversies that plagued others like Meghan Markle.

According to The Express, PR expert Eddie Coram James said Kate, the Princess of Wales' clean record, since marrying Prince William, gives her more freedom and public trust.

This straightforward approach seems to be working, making her a standout figure in the world of royals, as per the PR guru.

"The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years. She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes,” he commented.

“Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt. When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case,” he added.

The expert emphasized on the effectiveness of Kate and William's “keep calm and carry on” approach, especially in the face of attacks from Prince Harry and Meghan.

"As the public broadly sympathised with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it,” he said.

"And, because the Wales’ have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents."