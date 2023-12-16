Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's busy schedules could keep the couple apart for long stretches of time

As Taylor Swift's extensive Eras Tour takes her overseas next year, questions surround how she and boyfriend Travis Kelce will navigate their bicoastal careers.

Sources say the separation has some doubting their fresh relationship will endure long-distance.

"There are fears that they won’t survive the separation," a source said to a publication.

However, Swift and Kelce have prioritized supporting each other so far. The pop star flies her private jet to cheer on Kelce's Chiefs around the NFL schedule. And the tight end spent his bye week at Swift's concert in Argentina last month.

While skeptics question how long Swift's interest may last, as with past relationships, insiders say this partnership seems different and committed between the head-over-heels celebrities. They've proudly shown their romance to the world since going public in September.

The tipster noted, "She lights up every time she sees Travis. She may finally have found 'the one.'"

The Style hitmaker has altered song lyrics to serenade him from stage and packed on the PDA at post-game gatherings, a rarity for the private musician.

Kelce matches her affection, once covering his face in shy amusement during her concert when she sang, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."