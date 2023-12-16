 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's busy schedules could keep the couple apart for long stretches of time

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces busy schedules could keep the couple apart for long stretches of time
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's busy schedules could keep the couple apart for long stretches of time 

As Taylor Swift's extensive Eras Tour takes her overseas next year, questions surround how she and boyfriend Travis Kelce will navigate their bicoastal careers.

Sources say the separation has some doubting their fresh relationship will endure long-distance.

"There are fears that they won’t survive the separation," a source said to a publication.

However, Swift and Kelce have prioritized supporting each other so far. The pop star flies her private jet to cheer on Kelce's Chiefs around the NFL schedule. And the tight end spent his bye week at Swift's concert in Argentina last month.

While skeptics question how long Swift's interest may last, as with past relationships, insiders say this partnership seems different and committed between the head-over-heels celebrities. They've proudly shown their romance to the world since going public in September.

The tipster noted, "She lights up every time she sees Travis. She may finally have found 'the one.'"

The Style hitmaker has altered song lyrics to serenade him from stage and packed on the PDA at post-game gatherings, a rarity for the private musician. 

Kelce matches her affection, once covering his face in shy amusement during her concert when she sang, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman' video
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman video
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt