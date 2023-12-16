Leonardo DiCaprio dines out with Vittoria Ceretti after 'cozy' outing with Lottie Moss

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen getting cozy with Lottie Moss amid his romance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti

Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying a low-key date night in Paris with his new model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The outing follows reports that DiCaprio, 49, partied into the early hours in London with Lottie Moss, 25, fueling rumors of a possible new romance.

However, DiCaprio and Ceretti, 25, seemed intent on keeping their own relationship under wraps as they dined at an upscale seafood restaurant past midnight before departing discreetly.

While DiCaprio concealed his face with a mask and cap, onlookers recognized the movie star dining intimately with the Italian Vogue cover model.

Sources have said DiCaprio has been exclusive with Ceretti since November due to their shared passions for environmental activism.

In contrast, his reported hangout with Lottie Moss, 30 years his junior, sparked gossip owing to his history with her sister Kate in the 1990s.

Multiple witnesses claimed DiCaprio and Lottie were quite cozy at a members-only London nightclub earlier in the week after each attending a screening for his new film.

“Leo and Lottie were having a great time and seemed really close.”

“They arrived separately, but within only a few minutes of each other, and were on a table with other friends.”

“Their closeness raised a lot of eyebrows — and people in the club were talking about Kate, as well as the fact Lottie seems in the right age bracket for Leo," they added.