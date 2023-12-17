Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas

Prince Harry was shocked to see surprising Christmas present with Archie

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ shares his shock as Meghan Markle brought a Queen Elizabeth II ornament to home.

He writes in his book: "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain.

"We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition.

He added: "One present was a little Christmas ornament of… the Queen! I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it.

"I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T. I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there."

He added: "But then Archie, playing around the tree, jostled the stand, shook the tree, and Granny fell. I heard a smash and turned. Pieces lay all over the floor.

"Archie ran and grabbed a spray bottle. For some reason, he thought spraying water on the broken pieces would fix it. Meg said: 'No, Archie, no — do not spray Gan-Gan!' I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird,” Harry concluded.