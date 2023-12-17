Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton want to spend time with kids this Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning on taking a long break in lieu of Christmas.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are on to blowing off some steam as they pack for the festivities in Sandringham.

An insider told US Weekly: "After the holiday, the family will all take a vacation somewhere in the Commonwealth.

“There will be a beach and relaxing for the whole family.”

Speaking about getting in touch with family across the pond i.e Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the source added: "Kate and William do not plan on sending any gifts or cards to Harry and Meghan. There’s still no relationship there currently."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.