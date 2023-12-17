Priscilla Presley breaks down relationship with Elvis: ‘How lonely a man'

Priscilla Presley has just shed some light into the relationship dynamic she shared with her husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled how “lonely” her husband Elvis felt when she first met him in 1959.

She broke it all down in one of her most recent interviews with Fox 32.

While starting she branded herself the “listener” in the relationship and admitted the star would “[pour] his heart out” to her.

She was also quoted saying, “My relationship with Elvis, you know, people go, ‘Oh my god, how could this happen?’” but it wasn’t intimate, she also clarified, being 14 years old at the time.

All in all, “He was very, very lonely,” Priscilla noted in the middle of her chat with the outlet.

This is not the first time Priscilla weighed in on her relationship with the singer.

Back in September, during a candid heart-to-heart with Rolling Stone, she also touched on the same.

Revealing her dynamic with the star in more detail, she explained, “[He liked me] because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me every way … and I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.”

People think, ‘Oh, it was s**’. Not at all. I never had sex with him [at the time]” she also added before signing off.